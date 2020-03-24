In Local News / By Danny Tan / 24 March 2020 12:42 pm / 0 comments

The police has announced a traffic summonses e-payment campaign in conjunction with the 213rd Police Day celebrations. From March 25 to March 29, PDRM will be giving a 50% discount on traffic summonses for online payment.

According to the force, this campaign is to encourage motorists to pay for traffic summonses via e-payment following the closure of payment counters at police stations nationwide since March 18. The campaign is also in line with the current Movement Control Order (MCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Bukit Aman traffic investigations and enforcement department director deputy comm Datuk Azisman Alias said the 50% discount only applies to summonses for certain traffic offences. Online payment can be dine via www.myeg.com.my or www.rilek.com.my.