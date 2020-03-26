In BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 26 March 2020 12:06 pm / 0 comments

The BMW M8 packs plenty of power in stock form but there are those who are not satisfied with the grunt served up under the bonnet, and who can blame them? As such, there’s a demand for power upgrades, which aftermarket tuning company G-Power is more than happy to provide.

The company recently introduced the G8M Bi-Turbo, which sees the 4.4 litre twin-turbo V8 produce a monstrous 820 PS (809 hp) and 1,000 Nm of torque. By comparison, a normal M8 has “just” 600 PS (591 hp) and 750 Nm on tap, or 625 PS (617 hp) if you spring for the Competition model.

To achieve those gains, G-Power added its own GP-820 engine mapping, upgraded turbos, new downpipes (available with or without sports catalytic converters), as well as a titanium exhaust system (a stainless steel version is also offered) with carbon tips.

If that’s too much power for your liking, there are two lesser tunes available, with the entry-level option rated at 720 PS (709 hp) and 850 Nm by way of a software upgrade. The middle ground tune comes with new software and downpipes to provide 770 PS (760 hp) and 930 Nm instead. Other items include a set of 21-inch Hurricane RR forged wheels with a black diamond-cut finish, along with a dedicated plaque to spruce up the interior.