31 March 2020

The Volkswagen Group has announced that it will be supplying doctors and hospitals in Germany with medical equipment to help frontliners with their Covid-19 battle, a donation totalling to a value of about 40 million euros (RM190 million). Products include face masks, gloves, disinfectants, clinical thermometers, protective goggles, and protective clothing.

It said the medical gears are brought in from China, with the first batch already shipped into Germany. The consignment consisted of 400,000 face masks, 240,000 of which will be used for medical facilities throughout Germany and 160,000 for hospitals and doctors in Lower Saxony. Distribution will be carried out by public bodies.

Volkswagen HR board member, Gunnar Kilian said: “Medical practitioners and nurses in the public health service need our full support in the fight against coronavirus. With our donation, we want to make our contribution – in Germany and especially in Lower Saxony.”

“Lower Saxony is the home of Volkswagen. Our Group has more than 130,000 employees here; many thousands of people are also employed by about 3,500 suppliers. They all rely on Volkswagen. We are helping. Our teams have cooperated in a highly professional way so that we can keep our word. I would like to thank them very much for their efforts,” he added.

The minister-president of Lower Saxony, Stephan Weil said the equipment will benefit people working in the health service throughout Germany. Last week, Volkswagen had made a separate donation of 200,000 category FFP-2 and FFP-3 face masks for public health services.