2 April 2020

Audi has announced that it will provide five million euros (RM23,828,000) in emergency aid to support medical and social institutions in its home regions and providing humanitarian aid at the national and international level in light of the Covid-19 crisis.

The generous aid adds to the 600,000 euros (RM2,861,812) that the automaker has already handed over to hospitals in Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm on March 30. In its home region, the company is supporting the “sprint4local – one week for Ingolstadt” challenge, where participants are able to submit ideas virtually on how Ingolstadt can overcome the challenges of the crisis and emerge stronger from this period.

In other countries, the Audi Group are also providing local support like supplying medical equipment in Brussels and China, giving out a cash donation to the Gy?r Hospital in Hungary, with more measures set to be revealed later on.

“The corona pandemic presents extreme challenges for all of us worldwide – for us as a company and for society as a whole. I would like to thank all the Audi employees who are looking ahead, doing their bit and helping where they are needed in this extraordinary time,” said Markus Duesmann, the new chairman of the board of management of Audi AG since April 1.

“I would also like to thank all those people who are maintaining business operations at our worldwide sites. I am convinced that things will continue for the Audi employees also after the crisis is over. At the moment, one thing counts above all: the health of our employees, their families and society as a whole. And to protect it, we need to flatten the infection curve,” he added.

Additionally, the company will also host an online concert featuring violinist Lisa Batiashvili together with the famous musicians Maximilian Hornung, François Leleux, Sarah Christian und Jano Lisboa, which will be aired on the company’s social media pages.