In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 3 April 2020 3:10 pm / 1 comment

Toyota Motor Thailand has launched the new C-HR by Karl Lagerfeld in the Kingdom, which will be offered in limited numbers (200 units) at a price of 1.219 million baht (RM161,589). As the name suggests, the special edition model was designed in the spirit of the legendary fashion designer who passed away last year and features a number of unique styling cues.

To match the dressing style of the man in question, the car adopts a white and black colour scheme for its exterior and interior. The former sees the majority of the bodywork finished in black, while specific areas like the roof, side mirror caps, side skirts, and parts of the bumpers are painted white for contrast.

Other exterior touches include 17-inch gloss black alloy wheels, dedicated sill plates, a Karl Lagerfeld emblem on the tailgate, as well as a pearl white wrap applied on the doors that also sport the logo. The interior also follows the two-tone theme, as seen on the branded dashboard and seats, the latter of which is upholstered in high-quality leather.

Customers who purchase the special C-HR will also get a limited edition set designed by the Karl Lagerfeld team worth over 50,000 baht (RM6,628), which consists of a luggage bag, handbag, cap and key chain.

The “fashion vehicle” is based on the HV Hi hybrid variant of the C-HR sold in the Kingdom, and is powered by a 2ZR-FXE 1.8 litre four-cylinder (98 PS and 142 Nm of torque) paired with an E-CVT. The powertrain also features an electric motor (72 PS and 163 Nm) that draws power from a 6.5 Ah nickel-metal hydride battery, which provides a total system output of 122 PS.

Standard equipment includes LED taillights and projector headlamps, keyless entry and start, dual-zone climate control, a 4.2-inch multi-info instrument cluster display, a seven-inch touchscreen head unit, T-Connect telematics, seven airbags (including for the driver’s knee), and the usual list of safety equipment like Vehicle Stability Control, ABS, traction control, Hill-start Assist Control, and EBD.

The model also gets additional systems like automatic high beam, Lane Departure Alert, adaptive cruise control, a blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert, a tyre pressure monitoring system and Toyota’s Pre-collision System (autonomous emergency braking).



