7 April 2020

The current Toyota Harrier may still be fairly new to the Malaysian market (unless you count the myriad of grey imports that existed before UMW Toyota Motor’s offering), but the truth is third-generation SUV has been around since 2013 and in need of a replacement.

Well, it looks like the forth-gen model is coming soon, and a promotional video has just surfaced on social media. It shows a car that draws much of its profile a fair bit of inspiration from the outgoing model, but with a couple of touches of its own.

The characteristic blanked-off upper grille and slim headlights remain, but the latter now sport new LED daytime running lights with dual branches, much like the latest Avalon sedan. The lower grille is also much larger, reaching towards the upper grille and only separated by a full-width chrome strip.

Along the side, the shoulder line sweeps upwards between the strong front and rear haunches, while the D-pillars have been made slightly narrower. But it’s the rear that’s the biggest departure – the full-width tail lights have been reduced to slits which, together with what appears to be a reverse-rake tail, gives the car more than a hint of the Jaguar F-Pace0 about it.

According to Japanese automotive portal Best Car, the new Harrier, set to make its debut on June 17, will ride on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) that underpins most of Toyota’s latest models – specifically the K variant (GA-K) that the Camry, RAV4 and aforementioned Avalon are also based on. It will reportedly be significantly larger than before, in part to accommodate an optional third row of seats.

New features include an electrochromic sunroof that can be dimmed (eliminating the need for blinds) as well as a dash cam integrated in the rear-view mirror. As for powertrains, expect the Harrier to come with an M20A 2.0 litre direct-injected Dynamic Force engine that makes 172 PS and 203 Nm of torque in the RAV4.

There will also likely be a hybrid model that pairs a 2.5 litre version of that engine to a pair of electric motors, delivering a total of 211 PS in the Camry Hybrid. The 8AR-FTS 2.0 litre turbo mill, introduced in the facelifted third-get model (which we get), will apparently be dropped.