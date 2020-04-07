In Cars, Ford, International News / By Gerard Lye / 7 April 2020 3:06 pm / 0 comments

Ford has confirmed that the temporary suspension of vehicle and engine production at several of its European manufacturing sites will remain that way until May 4, with the exception of company’s operations in Valencia, Spain, which is set to resume on April 27. The company’s North American production facilities remain closed indefinitely until new startup dates are announced later on.

The latest announcement comes after the Blue Oval initially suspended production at its facilities in Saarlouis and Cologne, Germany; Valencia, Spain; and Craiova, Romania from March 19, with the Bridgend and Dagenham engine plants in the United Kingdom joining suit from March 23.

“It’s important we give our employees as much clarity as possible on how long the present situation is likely to continue. We are hopeful the situation will improve in the coming month; our plans to restart operations, however, will continue to be informed by prevailing conditions and guidance of national governments,” said Stuart Rowley, Ford of Europe president.

The company’s production restart plans are subject to change depending on how the Covid-19 pandemic situation develops in the coming weeks, national restrictions, supplier constraints, and the ability of its dealer network to operate. Any plans will incorporate appropriate measures on social distancing and other health and safety protocols to protect its workforce.

Aside from the suspension of its production sites, several other Ford operations across Europe have been temporarily paused at this time except for a small number of business-critical activities.