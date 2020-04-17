An elevated seating position gives drivers and occupants a sense of being in command, doubtlessly a key factor in the popularity of SUVs, crossovers and 4X4s in the present day, even for urban dwellers. In the realm of pick-up trucks and off-roaders, a lift kit is the ticket to literally tower over your fellow road users.
Here, an example of the Mitsubishi L200 – Triton for our market – has been given said treatment courtesy of Wild Offroad in Turkey. Details on the modified Mitsubishi are scant, though the video says that the L200 here has been given a 100 mm lift, while rolling stock is comprised of a set of BFGoodrich Mud Terrain KM3 tyres measuring 315/75/16.
Despite the considerable elevation over its standard ride height as well as its aggressive tyres, it’s unclear how much off-roading is planned for this particular pick-up; both the front and rear bumpers appear to be similar to the items from the standard vehicle, albeit with a gloss black finish in place of the chrome trim on the stock Triton.
There is also no mention of this pick-up truck’s other technical specifications, so it could be fair to assume that it is unchanged from its factory configuration. As standard, the Mitsubishi Triton Adventure X for Malaysia is powered by Mitsubishi’s 2.4 litre MIVEC VGT turbodiesel with 181 PS and 430 Nm of torque, mated with a six-speed automatic and the Super Select 4WD-II system, offering an Off-Road Mode with four presets – gravel, mud, sand and rock.
What do you think of this do-over for the Mitsubishi Triton, dear readers? Check out the short ‘trailer’ video.
Pity that Proton cut ties with Mitsubishi long time ago. Otherwise, we could have this Game-Changing pick-up truck with tough as the new Proton Arena
Come to think of it, I see there are lots of “jacked up” 4×4 trucks in Mesia. These trucks are far from original spec and ori dimension. Some carry huge steel bumper, with bars.
In case of accident, these jacked-up trucks would, could climb over sedan’s roof….thus causing injuries (even death) of occupants/driver.
4×4 accesories shops are selling lift kits.
JPJ, any comments?