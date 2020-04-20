In Cars, International News, Technology / By Matthew H Tong / 20 April 2020 2:10 pm / 0 comments

Imagine a future where the fuel pump (or a charging point) comes to you, rather than you going to it. That’s what Aiways CARL, an autonomous robot for charging electric vehicles, is for.

According to Aiways, a Shanghai-based mobility provider, CARL helps solve challenges when it comes to charging EVs. The robot was developed with either 30 kWh or 60 kWh capacities, which are used to fast-charge an electric car. It can reportedly charge a battery to 80% in under 50 minutes, although no specifications pertaining to wattage or voltage have been detailed thus far.

It claims to be a “flexible and economical” charging solution for private and corporate customers, as well as infrastructure developers and operators. All a person needs to do is summon a nearby CARL with a smartphone and leave.

CARL will then use GPS data to locate the vehicle and proceeds to charge it automatically. Once the charging process is complete, CARL will move on to the next user, or return to its base station. With seven patents (covering robot design and charging method) granted across Europe and China, the Aiways CARL is perhaps one step closer to reality.

Aiways’ vice president for overseas operations, Alex Klose said: “Instead of drivers trying to find a charger, the charger will find them. We want to make EV ownership as simple, easy and enjoyable as possible, and CARL provides a blueprint for how EVs can be charged in the future.”