23 April 2020

Hyundai Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) has announced that all of its Sime Darby Auto Hyundai (SDAH) service centres have resumed operations after receiving approval by the ministry of international trade and industry (MITI).

While the movement control order is still in effect, only a minimal number of service personnel and customers are allowed at the service centres. Customers who wish to have their cars serviced must make an appointment – SDAH will not entertain walk-ins.

The company said all of its service centres will adhere to health and safety guidelines, which means social distancing measures are exercised, and the staff will conduct regular disinfections. All staff and customers will be screened for temperature upon entry, while hand sanitisers are provided at all customer touch points.

To book an appointment, customers are required to contact any SDAH service centres or service advisors of their preference. Operational hours are currently limited from 9 am to 4 pm on weekdays, and 9 am to 12 pm on Saturdays. However, for outlets in Georgetown and Prai, the service centres will open from 8 am to 5 pm and 9 am to 2 pm respectively.