Here’s a first look at the 2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV, which is the extended length jumbo version of the new Escalade, which was first seen in February. The surfacing of the ESV coincides with the opening of online order books for the full-size SUV in the US.

The Escalade ESV looks similar to the standard car, and everything is identical up until the B pillars. Thereafter, the rear doors of the long wheelbase version are erm, longer, and there’s also a slight change to the fin-like chrome trim, which looks less awkward here – there’s a bit of a kink on the standard wheelbase SUV. The black car above is the ESV, while the grey unit in the background and the pic below are of the regular Escalade.

At 5,766 mm, the Escalade ESV is 404 mm longer than the regular one, with 336 mm of the total yield coming from the longer wheelbase. This should greatly benefit third row space and cargo room – they’re at 933 mm and 1,214 litres, respectively.

The new Escalade employs independent rear suspension in place of the live axle of old. Besides a more refined ride, steering response and overall driver control, the new set-up also allows for a lower interior floor, which enables easier access to third row, as well as a more natural seating position once you’re in there.

The fifth-gen rapper mobile can be had with two engines – 6.2L petrol V8 with 420 hp and 623 Nm, and a 3.0L inline-six turbodiesel with 277 hp and the same amount of torque. Both are paired to a 10-speed automatic gearbox, and an electronic limited-slip differential on the rear axle is available.

The big cruiser gets Super Cruise, which enables hands-free driving on more than 320,000 km of compatible highways in the North America via the use of Lidar map data, high precision GPS, a driver attention monitoring system and a network of cameras and radar sensors.

The Super Cruise suite of driver assist systems features automated lane change, which enables the driver to initiate a lane change just by using the indicators. The Cadillac’s lane-keeping ability includes dynamic lane offset, which adjusts its position on the road within its lane for driver comfort when other vehicles are passing in close proximity.

An interior highlight is the industry-first curved OLED display that measures more than 38 inches in total diagonal width, with ‘twice the pixel density of a 4K TV’ claims Cadillac. The display consists of a 7.2-inch touch control panel driver information centre to the driver’s left (LHD), a 14.2-inch main instrumentation display and a 16.9-inch infotainment screen at the centre of the dashboard.

For visuals, there’s augmented reality-enabled navigation, which uses live street-view overlays, a bird’s-eye view from four exterior cameras, a rear camera mirror and night vision.

It’s also big on sound. An AKG Studio Sound 19-speaker system with an enclosed subwoofer and 14-channel amplifier is standard, while the option Studio Reference system brings 36 speakers powered by three amplifiers for 28 channels of audio. Yup, you read that right.

For the second row, rear seat entertainment comes courtesy of two 12.6-inch touchscreens that incorporates navigation as well as streaming capability for games, music and videos via HDMI and USB inputs. With the ability to mirror Android-based smartphones, the rear passengers’ screens can also ‘send’ destination suggestions to the front navigation screen, for the driver to accept or decline.

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade starts at $77,490 (RM338,309), with the ESV asking for $3,000 (RM13,097) more.

