24 April 2020

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) is doing its part as good corporate citizen in these trying coronavirus times by offering its design and manufacturing capabilities.

The company is designing and producing much-needed personal protective equipment (PPE) for Malaysia’s medical frontliners. PPEs have to be disposed after use and hospitals require a constant supply of the kits for doctors and nurses to protect themselves while attending to patients.

“This is the time when we want to demonstrate good corporate citizenship by assisting in whatever way we can to help our frontliners in their vital duties. We have the facilities that can make the PPE so we can support the health ministry replenish its stocks more quickly, at no cost,” said UMWT president Ravindran K.

Toyota Boshoku UMW (TBU), which produces seat sets, door trims, headlining and package trays for locally assembled Toyota models, is well equipped to design and produce the PPEs.

TBU’s facilities include automatic layout cutting machines and industrial sewing machines, with 75 workers who are skilled at sewing seat covers. Templates were made from sample units of boot covers, tudung and gowns, and uploaded to the automatic layout cutting machine. The final design was approved by the health ministry. TBU expects to produce up to 1,500 pieces daily and has delivered 10,000 pieces in the first batch to the government.

“Toyota Motor Corporation has been actively supporting the efforts in many countries to overcome this global pandemic. The support varies according to needs and in Malaysia, we understand that PPE is vital for the frontliners so together with Toyota Boshoku Corporation, we are focusing on assisting in all the ways that we can,” said Akio Takeyama, UMWT’s deputy chairman.