In Cars, Local News, Subaru / By Gerard Lye / 27 April 2020 2:02 pm / 0 comments

TC Subaru, the authorised distributor of Subaru vehicles in Malaysia, has announced that it will partially resume operations at selected service centres from today. This comes after the company received the approval from the ministry of internal trade and industry (MITI) to operate during the movement control order (MCO) period.

According to the company, its Petaling Jaya and Cheras service centres in Selangor, as well as its Bukit Mertajam and Georgetown facilities in Penang will provide service maintenance, minor repairs and vehicle breakdown services by appointment only.

In addition, several Subaru dealers’ service centres across the country that have also been approved by MITI to operate will also serve customers. The list of such outlets can be found on the company’s official website and it is important for customers to contact their nearest service centre before visiting.

Several safety measures will be implemented at Subaru service centres to curb the spread of Covid-19, including thorough sanitising of work areas, temperature-taking as well as the use of surgical masks, hand sanitisers and disinfectant sprays.

Beyond the resumption of operations at service centres, TC Subaru also said it will extend the warranties of vehicle that are set to expire during the MCO period by 60 days or 1,000 km, whichever comes first.