28 April 2020

The 2020 Isuzu D-Max XTR Colour Edition has just made its debut in the UK, featuring a more aggressive look (thanks to the custom XTR bodykit) that’s contrasted with subtle use of vibrant green colours.

Items such as the front bumper guard, bonnet protector and headlight frames are finished in the same colour as the body, while the badge on the front grille is finished in green. The pick-up truck sits on exclusive, heavy-duty 17-inch six-spoke wheels that are finished in satin black, and they feature a fluted, deep dish design. Pirelli Scorpion All-Terrain Plus tyres are standard here.

Extras include heavy duty side steps which are designed to prevent rocks and stone from damaging the bodywork. These are given a black textured finish and feature drain points for mud, sand and snow. There’s also black door mirror caps, black door handles, and dark-tinted rear windows.

At the back, there’s a tailgate spoiler with the XTR logo on top, painted tail light surrounds and exhaust exits. If you look closer, the rear anti-roll bar and dampers are finished in vibrant green.

The D-Max XTR Colour Edition also gets performance front brake discs that have been designed for consistent pedal feel, high wear resistance and better anti-corrosion protection. The calipers are finished in the same shade of green, and the kevlar ceramic pads offer better braking performance on the whole.

The suspension, supplied by Pedders, are also tweaked to endure the harshest driving conditions. The front suspension gets unique dampers for better articulation, and it also raises the ride height, offering a total ground clearance of 250 mm. Isuzu says this doesn’t compromise on vehicle handling and stability, though.

Inside, there’s a new flat-bottom steering wheel wrapped in leather and suede (hand-sewn with green stitching, too!), leather/suede front seats, and XTR logo embroidery on the front seat backrests and rear centre headrest.

The automaker has yet to reveal pricing and availability, but the XTR Colour Edition will be made available in Splash White, Titanium Silver Met, Obsidian Grey Mica, and Cosmic Black Mica. All colours have been carefully chosen to work with the vibrant green accents, but production will remain in limited numbers.