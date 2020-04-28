In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 28 April 2020 3:17 pm / 8 comments

The Gerak Malaysia app won’t just be used to handle interstate travel permission, it seems. The mobile application is currently being used to ascertain the number of people stuck in their hometowns since the movement control order (MCO) began on March 18, and will be used to facilitate their return to major cities next month.

The process of registration involves collecting personal information such as name, mobile number, identity card number, address and email from applicants, which will be stored for a period of up to six months after the MCO lifts.

Applicants will also need to permit the app to track their locations via their smartphones to authenticate their current location. The app will continue to collect location data and maintain a record of the locations visited once it has been granted access. Once approved, a successful applicant will be provided with a generated QR code, which will be scanned by personnel manning roadblocks when the travel is made.

Interestingly, the Gerak Malaysia FAQ lists the ability to process several other permits with the app. These include a movement permits for emergencies (and medical reasons), the purchase of food and daily necessities as well as permission to carry out required activities. These features – which are independent of the interstate travel pass – are listed as being available from May 1.

While not defined, it is believed that these permits will be eventually be necessary to facilitate hassle-free progress at roadblocks, with the existing travel distance limitation of 10 km (and above that, for medical reasons) continuing to be applied. Each permit will have a different frequency rate for application.

For emergencies, presumably for things such as the purchase of medicines and medical treatment, there is no weekly limit to applying for a permit, and so this can be done on a daily basis, but users will have to submit a supporting document as well as the provided QR code at a checkpoint.

As for the purchase of food and daily necessities, a QR code will also be provided for smooth passage, but there is a frequency limit for this purpose, and you can only apply for a permit three times a week. Applicants will have to choose a time to head out, and a valid QR code will be provided for movement within the time slot given.

There is also mention of a permit for required activities, which while not detailed could be for things such as banking, sending the car in for servicing or carrying out errands at any of businesses related to the essential services permitted during the MCO. One is only allowed to apply once a week for this permit, and supporting documents must also be submitted at the checkpoint along with the QR code.

Essentially, those who need to go through roadblocks to carry out these tasks look like they will benefit most from these permits. There are still large swathes of the Klang Valley in which movement is not impeded by roadblocks, so it is unknown if the electronic permit will be made a mandatory requirement. At a roadblock, it could well be that you may be asked to turn around and go back home if you don’t have a required permit.

What do you think of this new measure to manage – and limit unnecessary – movement during the MCO? And with bugs having been reported with the app, how smooth do you think the implementation will be? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section.