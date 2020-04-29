In BAIC, Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Mick Chan / 29 April 2020 7:36 pm / 0 comments

A new contender in the electric vehicle market has emerged from China in the guise of ArcFox, an electric vehicle brand under BJEV, which itself is a division of BAIC. This is the Alpha-T, a dual-motor EV crossover that is manufactured in a joint venture between BAIC and Magna.

Measuring 4,788 mm long, 1,940 mm wide and 1,683 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,915 mm, the Arcfox Alpha-T features two electric motors producing a combined 218 hp and 360 Nm of torque, drawing power from a 93.6 kWh battery pack manufactured by SK from South Korea. Thus equipped, the Alpha-T is rated for an operating range of 653 km on the NEDC test cycle, Car News China reports.

Little else has been detailed regarding the specifications of the Alpha-T, however GizChina reports that the electric SUV is capable of Level 2 autonomous driving with its Alpha-Pilot autonomous driving suite, and it is equipped with 5G-capable systems that will meet the demands of Level 3 self-driving that will be ‘unlocked’ for the Alpha-T in the future, according to the website.

Production of the Alpha-T takes place in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu Province in China, that has a total manufacturing capacity of 180,000 vehicles a year, said Car News China. In addition to the manufacture of the ArcFox electric SUV, the factory also does contract manufacturing for electric vehicle startups that do not have their own factories, it said.

The ArcFox Alpha-T is now on sale in China at 280,000 yuan (RM172,005), though deliveries to customers will only commence in August, according to Car News China.