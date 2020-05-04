In Bentley, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 4 May 2020 12:17 pm / 0 comments

Bentley is adding a touch of sportiness to the Continental GT and Bentayga by introducing a new Styling Specification package for both models, which was developed by the same engineering team that worked on the previous-generation Continental GT3-R and Supersports models, as well as the Pikes Peak and Ice Race Continental GTs.

The package consists of various carbon-fibre pieces, all of which have been “crafted by hand to exact tolerances following an extensive development programme.” It includes a front bumper splitter, side skirts with metallic Bentley badges, a rear diffuser and boot lid spoiler in high gloss carbon fibre. For the Bentayga, there’s also a bi-plane tailgate spoiler and rear screen strakes, with the additional options of front air blades, wing vents and mirror caps in a matching finish.

These components feature a carbon fibre weave in a 2×2 twill pattern, woven in the same direction to ensure consistency, and the material is laid-up in multiple layers, each oriented for optimum strength and durability whilst maintaining minimal weight.

According to the carmaker, the parts are not just meant to improve the vehicles’ aesthetics, as they have also been designed with aerodynamics in mind. The company used computational fluid dynamics (CFD) software to ensure the parts complemented the existing aerodynamic performance, including front and rear lift as well as overall drag, on the vehicles.

Additionally, the parts will not interfere with inherent vehicle systems like PDC (park distance control), radar systems and antennae for on-board communications and entertainment. A rigorous testing programme with vehicles tests of 100,000 km was also carried out to ensure durability.

The Styling Specification is available to order through Bentley’s retailers, and can be specified with a new car or retrofitted on an existing customer’s car. The company says that the option will also be introduced to the new Flying Spur at a later date.