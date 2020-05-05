In BYD, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 5 May 2020 11:00 am / 4 comments

Chinese carmaker BYD has announced that it will enter the European electric car market, albeit on a trial basis, by launching the Tang EV600 in Norway later this year. The decision comes as the company aims to expand its EV presence in Europe, with Norway being a good starting point given the country’s encouraging demand for electric vehicles and strong charging infrastructure.

The Tang, which is currently in its second generation, first debuted at the Beijing Motor Show in 2018, and is offered with petrol, plug-in hybrid and electric powertrains in its home country in China. In China, the electric version of the SUV comes in two variants, with the most powerful being dubbed the EV600D.

This features a dual-motor configuration that serves up 482 hp (360 kW) and 660 Nm of torque, and the all-wheel drive setup consists of an electric motor on both axles, each providing 241 hp (180 kW) and 330 Nm.

Meanwhile, the lesser EV600 variant ditches the rear electric motor to become front-wheel drive only, with 241 hp (180 kW) and 330 Nm. In terms of performance, the EV600D takes 4.4 seconds to get from zero to 100 km/h, while the EV600 requires 8.5 seconds. Both variants are powered by an 82.8-kWh battery that supports fast charging, with a 30-80% state of charge reached in just 30 minutes.

According to BYD, Norway will get the all-wheel drive version of the Tang EV, which is capable of delivering a range of up to 520 km. Detailed specifications, along with pricing, will be announced at a later date.

Besides a foray into passenger cars, BYD will bolster its presence in the commercial vehicle sector by introducing a panel van, 7.5-tonne and 19-tonne rigid distribution trucks, and a yard tractor. The company already has a well-established sales and supply network of eBus and eCoach across Europe.

“We are delighted to be expanding our portfolio with the addition of these new pure-electric vehicles,” he added, “This is another milestone in our commitment to protect the environment, contributing to the reduction of emissions and cleaner air in Europe,” said Isbrand Ho, managing director of BYD Europe.

“During our marketing trial, we are confident that the BYD Tang’s range, design, practicality and high-level technology will appeal to discerning European buyers. We are on track also to introduce BYD eTrucks this year, with a range of full-electric vehicles including a panel van, a 7.5-tonner, a 19-tonner and a yard tractor,” he added.