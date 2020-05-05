In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 5 May 2020 3:20 pm / 0 comments

Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors has announced that it will be offering subsidies to dealers and sales consultants to alleviate their financial constraints during the movement control order (MCO) period.

The move will see a special “Hardship Allowance” be provided to sales consultants – through their respective dealerships – on a monthly basis from April to June 2020. This is applicable to those who have been in service for three months or more, and are not currently serving notice.

Meanwhile, dealers will be offered financial subsidies for online marketing expenses and the purchase of hand sanitisers, disinfectants and thermometers used at their sales and service outlets, which serve to provide peace of mind assurance to visiting customers and prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The company has already implemented various health and safety measures at service outlets that have reopened recently, including mandatory hand sanitisation and temperature checks for all visitors and staff, regular disinfection of outlets, and periodic disinfection of all customer and test vehicles. These measures will also be applied to other sales and service outlets as and when they resume operations.

“The pandemic has badly affected the auto sector. We understand the hardship of our dealers and sales consultants, and we hope the subsidy will help ease their financial burden and help with the cost of health and safety measures at all authorised Hyundai sales and service outlets,” said Low Yuan Lung, managing director of HSDM.

Prior to its latest announcement, HSDM launched the Hyundai CARE Warranty Extension Programme to cater to owners whose cars are affected by the MCO. The programme is applicable to cars with warranties that expired between March 18 to April 28, which will be given an extended grace period until May 31, 2020. In the event the MCO is extended, an additional 30 days will be given from the last day of the MCO.