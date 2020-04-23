In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 23 April 2020 12:56 pm / 1 comment

After announcing that all Sime Darby Auto Hyundai service centres are back in business, Hyundai Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) launched the Hyundai CARE Warranty Extension Programme to cater to owners whose cars are affected by the movement control order.

The warranty extension programme is applicable to cars with original warranties that expired between March 18 to April 28. If you’re among the affected owners, you will benefit from an extension until May 31, 2020. If the MCO is lengthened, then an additional 30 days will be given from the last day of the MCO.

The Hyundai CARE programme also covers vehicles which have yet to fulfil the Periodic Maintenance Service Schedule, as well as all approved warranty claims or parts replacement that have yet to be carried out. This programme is part of Hyundai Motor Company’s global warranty extension policy.

HSDM managing director, Low Yuan Lung said: “We understand our customers’ predicament of not having access to our service centres during this period, and they are probably worried about their warranty. With Hyundai CARE, we wish to set their minds at ease with regards to their warranty eligibility. Not only do we care about our customers’ health and safety, we care about the health and safety of their vehicles as well.”