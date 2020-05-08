In Cars, Local News, Proton, Technology / By Mick Chan / 8 May 2020 4:19 pm / 3 comments

Earlier this week, Proton had revealed that its X70 SUV is to be updated with an N95 cabin filter which will provide better air filtration compared to the existing dust and pollen filter currently used in the vehicle.

This N95 filter will be fitted to new X70 SUVs as standard, the national carmaker explained, and has also clarified that it will replace the existing dust and pollen cabin filter, rather than take over the role of the X70-specific Clean Air Ioniser system.

Given that the N95 filter is a straight swap for the existing dust and pollen unit, this should be an easy retrofit for both fully imported (CBU) and locally assembled (CKD) X70s, and it would not be far-fetched to think that the upgrade could be applied to other Proton models as well, which would potentially benefit a vast number of existing users should it be offered as a retrofit part.

The move to upgrade the X70 SUV’s cabin filter to an N95 item is part of Geely’s initiative announced in February, which outlines that all of its future vehicles will be installed with the G-Clean Intelligent Air Purification System (IAPS) which will automatically filter out harmful particulates.

The IAPS features an active carbon chemical filter which absorbs harmful gases such as formaldehyde as it enters the vehicle, while bad odour and other harmful pollutants are filtered out as well. This system also includes a negative ion generator that sterilises the air in the vehicle, and removes airborne viruses, bacteria, fungi and mould. This has the same level of filtration as an N95 respiration system, says Geely, and already features in the Jiaji MPV.

The N95 filter, once fitted to the Proton X70, would make for an industry-first in Malaysia. The benefits of this are at least two-fold; not only will it offer added peace of mind for its users during this Covid-19 outbreak, it should also provide added comfort during the seasons of haze which are regularly encountered in Malaysia.

Sounds like a good addition, doesn’t it? Let us know what you think in the comments section.

GALLERY: 2020 Proton X70 Premium X 2WD