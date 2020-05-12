In Bikes, CFMoto, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 May 2020 4:55 pm / 0 comments

Available in Malaysia since 2019, CFMoto is known in its home market of China as a manufacturer of large displacement motorcycles. Launched without much fanfare recently was the 2020 CFMoto 1250J, intended for use by China police as a enforcement motorcycle and likely for escort duties as well.

With styling very reminiscent of a BMW K1600LT, the CFMoto 1250J apparently carries KTM’s LC8 V-twin motor. This is not surprising as CFMoto produces KTM designs for the China market and using the previous generation LC8 engine makes engineering sense.

In this case, the 1250J comes with a 1,278.8 cc mill, producing a claimed 140 hp at 8,500 rpm and 120 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. It can be safely assumed a six-speed gearbox is in the mix and final drive is by chain which, while not unknown for big motorcycle engines in sports guise, does generate noise and vibration.

For the instrument panel, a 12.3-inch LCD display is used, making it bigger than any production motorcycle to date and bigger than the display unit in some cars. Smartphone connectivity is standard, along with Bluetooth and navigation, with four riding modes.

No word on traction control or ABS, but considering the state of current motorcycle technology and China’s prowess in electronics, we would assume these modern riding aids are there. From the CFMoto website, a batch of CF1250Js has been delivered to China law enforcement agencies for testing and training purposes and rumour in the market a CF1250G model will be coming to the civilian market soon.