By Gerard Lye / 13 May 2020 4:33 pm

In conjunction with the holy month of Ramadan and the upcoming Hari Raya celebration, Honda Malaysia has announced its “Kita Bersama Deals” campaign, which is ongoing from now until May 31, 2020.

With the campaign, customers will get to enjoy attractive deals on a variety of Honda models (2019 MY and 2020 MY), including rebates, additional bonuses as well as an exclusive gift with their purchase.

Starting with 2020 MY Honda vehicles first, both the Jazz and Odyssey are being offered with a rebate of RM1,500 and RM1,000 bonus for a total reward of RM2,500. Meanwhile, the HR-V’s rebate and bonus are equally set at RM1,000 for a total of RM2,000 worth of rewards.

For those who are looking at the CR-V and City, the two models will come with a rebate of RM2,000 and an additional bonus of RM1,000, amounting to RM3,000. The deals are applicable to 2020 MY cars and all variants of each model mentioned above, save for hybrid versions of the Jazz, City and HR-V.

Honda Malaysia Kita Bersama Deals – 2019 MY (left), 2020 MY (right)

If you want to enjoy even greater rewards, they are available for 2019 MY Honda units. For starters, the HR-V Hybrid is offered with a RM10,000 worth of rewards (RM9,000 rebate and RM1,000 bonus), while non-hybrid variants of the B-segment SUV can be had with RM6,000 worth of rewards (RM5,000 rebate and RM1,000 bonus).

As for the Jazz, the hybrid variant comes with a reward of RM9,000 (RM8,000 rebate and RM1,000 bonus), while the other variants come with RM7,000 worth of rewards (RM6,000 rebate and RM1,000 bonus).

The City Hybrid shares the same reward scheme as the Jazz Hybrid, although its non-hybrid versions gain an additional RM1,000 rebate, with the exception of the base 1.5 S variant. Lastly, only the 1.5TC 4WD and 1.5TC Premium 2WD variants of the CR-V come with a reward of RM6,500 (RM5,500 rebate and RM1,000 bonus).