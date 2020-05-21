In Audi, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 21 May 2020 5:02 pm / 0 comments

ABT Sportsline has introduced a tuning package for the all-new Audi RS Q3, which is now available in standard and Sportback body styles. In stock form, the RS Q3’s 2.5 litre inline-five TFSI engine makes 400 hp and 480 Nm of torque, which is not quite to the level of AMG’s 2.0 litre M139 full-fat 421 hp and 500 Nm (found in many compact AMGs like the GLA) benchmark.

Well, fret not – ABT has raised those figures to 440 hp and 520 Nm of torque by installing its custom ECU, allowing the compact crossover to sprint from 0-100 km/h in 4.3 seconds. That’s 0.2 seconds quicker than the factory setup, and the top speed is 285 km/h (5 km/h more).

The seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission and quattro all-wheel drive are untouched, as are the passive RS sport suspension. Of course, customer can upgrade to the RS sport suspension plus with adaptive dampers, but keep in mind that ABT will not be making any modifications here.

The same applies for styling. So far, ABT is only offering four wheel designs – ABT DR, ER-C, FR and GR wheels – for customers to choose from, and they are all 20-inch items. The dual-tone five-spoke unit seen here is of the FR, and they weigh less than the factory wheels from Audi. Larger 21-inch items are also available, though this is unique only to the DR model.

No changes have been made in the cabin as well, save for the addition of the new ABT push-start button. But just to recap, the RS Q3 can be had with optional RS sport seats with integrated headrests and Nappa leather, plus a variety of RS design packages and decorative trim in either Aluminium Race, piano black or carbon fibre.

The Audi virtual cockpit instrument cluster features an RS-specific design as standard, while the upgraded virtual cockpit plus adds special RS displays with information on power, torque, lap times, g-forces and acceleration times. There’s also the Audi drive select with two customisable RS modes, as well as new paddle shifters and Audi Sport projection puddle lights.

