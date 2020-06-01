In BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 1 June 2020 10:14 am / 13 comments

We’re only a few hours away from the reveal of the G22 BMW 4 Series, but it looks like we won’t need to wait that “long,” as a leaked brochure has now made its way onto Instagram, courtesy of @bmworldm.

The photos give us a good look at the new 4er in its range-topping M440i xDrive variant, which will pack a turbocharged straight-six petrol engine with 374 PS (369 hp) and 500 Nm of torque. As informed by BMW previously, the mill will come with mild hybrid tech and is mated to an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission and BMW’s xDrive all-wheel drive system with an electronically-controlled M Sport differential.

Styling-wise, the car stays rather true to the Concept 4 that made its debut last year, with the main point of controversy being the large kidney grille at the front. On the M440i xDrive, this is furnished with a variation of the mesh insert seen on the M340i xDrive, flanked by sleek headlamps sporting hexagonal-shaped “corona” LED daytime running lights.

Other highlights include large air intakes in the corners of the bumper, while the side mirror caps come with a Cerium Grey finish. As for the rear, we find wraparound taillights with distinctive graphics within the clusters, and there’s a subtle boot lip spoiler.

The brochure also shows the list of colour options available, including Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Mineral White, Bluestone, Artic Race Blue, Portimao Blue, Sunset Orange, Sonremo Green and Black, along with a few BMW Individual hues: Brilliant White Metallic, Dravite Grey, Frozen Deep Grey, Frozen Portimao Blue and Tanzanite Blue.

We’ll only know more when BMW officially debuts the 4 Series, but for now, what do you think of the coupe’s new look?