In BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 28 May 2020 10:09 am / 0 comments

BMW has confirmed via an official release that the second-generation G22 4 Series will make its official debut on June 2. To go along with the announcement, a teaser image was also provided, giving us a rough look at the new coupe’s styling that is heavily inspired by the Concept 4 revealed several months ago.

One of the main highlights of the new 4er, which will certainly be polarising, is undoubtedly the car’s oversized kidney grille, which is plain to see in the teaser. Appearing smaller in size than on the Concept 4, the grille comes with pin inserts that look similar to those found on M Performance models like the G20 M340i xDrive, albeit in a horizontal orientation.

Said grille is flanked by a pair of slim headlamps, which feature hexagonal-shaped “corona” LED daytime running lights, while the corners of the bumper sport aggressive air inlets. If BMW intended on making the 4er more distinctive than just a 3 Series with two doors chopped off, they’ve succeeded.

The rest of the car is hidden in the shadows (for now), but based on previous spyshots, we know it will have a sloping roofline that leads to a lipped boot spoiler, with the rear also carrying some sleek taillights. As for the interior, it will be similar to the current 3 Series, with a Live Cockpit Professional system, as well as an almost identical steering wheel design and centre console layout.

BMW has already released preliminary details of the G22 at end-April, where the line-up will be helmed by the M440i xDrive that should share the same B58 3.0 litre turbo straight-six as the M340i xDrive. The mill is said to make 374 PS (369 hp) and 500 Nm, with electrical assistance from a 48-volt mild hybrid system – something the company has been aggressively pushing lately.

As for the rest of the setup, the engine channels power to all four wheels via an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission and BMW’s obligatory xDrive all-wheel drive system. There’s also an electronically-controlled M Sport differential to help distribute power to the rear wheels properly.

Other variants that will be offered include the 430i, which uses a B48 2.0 litre turbo-four with 258 PS (255 hp) and 400 Nm (identical to the 330i). It too will come with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, but makes do with a rear-wheel drive layout instead. We’ll only know more in a few days’ time when the new 4 Series makes its debut, but in the meantime, what do you think of the coupe’s styling?