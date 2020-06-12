In Bikes, International Bike News, Motorsports / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 June 2020 11:49 am / 2 comments

Motorcycle racing fans can rejoice with the release of the revised 2020 MotoGP race schedule centered in Europe. Slated to begin July 19 at Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto in Spain for the Spanish Grand Prix, the calendar calls for 13 races to be held in Europe.

For Malaysia and the Malaysian MotoGP, a decision will be made by July 31 on whether the MotoGP circus moves to Asia after the end of European racing in November. The rounds outside Europe include Argentina, US, Thailand and Malaysia, all of which have yet to have dates.

The racing fixtures end November 15 in Valencia with a packed schedule throughout a racing season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. For the weekend of August 9 to August 23, there will be racing on three consecutive weekends, with one round in the Czech Republic, followed by two rounds back-to-back at Red Bull Ring in AUstria.

After a short summer break, the intensive racing starts again with three-race weekends from September 13 to September 27 and October 11 to October 25. While MotoGP has a 13-race schedule, the Moto2 and Moto3 classes have 14, with an earlier round in Qatar held before the worldwide lockdown on international air travel and imposition of quarantine for travellers.