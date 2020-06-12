Toyota Motor Corporation said it will remain profitable even as the novel coronavirus sweeps the globe. According to Automotive News, company CEO Akio Toyoda told shareholders that it is using lessons learned during the global financial crisis to overcome the challenges brought on by the pandemic.
Toyota also warned that profits will fall by 80% (a nine-year low) and targeted operating profit of 500 billion yen (RM20 billion) for the fiscal year through March. The target is not a plan, but rather a minimum standard that it’ll have to meet, said Toyoda.
Its plans to produce three million cars annually in Japan won’t change, although Toyota has halted a few domestic factories from April through June. Some of its suppliers were also affected by the coronavirus, with one filing for bankruptcy just last week. Toyota have since sought loans and credit lines from banks that will be used for development.
“If we don’t win, we wouldn’t be able to support this industry and country. We are different today from what we were during the financial crisis,” Toyoda said.
The shareholders meeting took place at Toyota’s headquarters in Nagoya. About 360 shareholders joined the meeting, far less than the previous sitting of 5,500 people. The meet lasted just 80 minutes, the shortest annual meet since 2000. Precautionary measures were implemented, such as temperature checks, seat reduction, and setting up transparent partitions in front of speakers.
Comments
of course profitable la. see how you rip people off with your overpriced cars like the RAV4, CHR and a dated engine for the altis and camry.
Toyota is a senior carmaker and a powerful brand. Their Game Changers have proven engine, quality and RV. With their Game-Changing technologies, Toyota cars are always reliable and long-lasting. So no matter how bad the world condition is, Toyota will always be profitable
Sometimes u do say the right things. This is 1 of em.
Yeah, by ripping us off with your 3rd world brand Perodua. That is how you remained profitable all these years. Perodua does nothing but give overpriced lousy cars and sending all the profit back to you, their overlord Toyota.
Ahem, that would be Daihatsu san.
Profitable but outside of Malaysia..
The Camry, Corolla, CHR, RAV4 and Lexus no business case here..
Rush, Vios and Yaris are budget products that doesn’t yield high ROI..
Maybe only Hilux could help..