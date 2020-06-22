In International News, Skoda, Volkswagen / By Matthew H Tong / 22 June 2020 1:43 pm / 1 comment

Skoda Auto has manufactured the three millionth EA211 engine at its main plant in Mladá Boleslav, Czech Republic, a facility that has been used to produce engines for more than 120 years. The EA211 engine, meanwhile, first rolled off the plant’s production line in 2012.

Approximately 800 employees currently work at the facility, producing north of 1,900 units of engines daily. That figure is only slightly down from the usual 2,400-unit daily capacity from its pre-Covid days. All three- and four-cylinder variants of the EA211 engine with capacities between 1.0 litres to 1.6 litres are being produced there.

In 2012, the plant began manufacturing the 1.0 MPI engine, but it wasn’t until 2014 that it started making the familiar 1.4 TSI and 1.6 MPI engines. In 2015, it built the 500,000th EA211 engine, before hitting the millionth-unit milestone in 2016 with the addition of the 1.0 TSI mill.

The EA211 engine powers at least a dozen models within the Volkswagen Group family

The company’s board member for production, Michael Oeljeklaus said: “Reliable and technically innovative engines have been made in Mladá Boleslav for more than 120 years, meaning the site has one of the longest histories of engine production in the entire automotive industry.”

“This is another reason why reaching the mark of three million EA211s ‘made by Skoda’ is special to us. It is proof of our expertise and our components significance within Volkswagen Group. This production milestone is the result of an outstanding team effort,” he added.

Meanwhile, Skoda Auto’s plant in Vrchlabí also plays an important role in Volkswagen Group’s global production network. This particular factory manufactures the DQ200 seven-speed direct-shift transmissions at a rate of 2,200 units a day. To date, the plant has produced more than three million units of DSGs, a milestone it hit back in November 2019.