In Cars, International News, Lotus / By Matthew H Tong / 24 June 2020 10:01 am / 1 comment

Lotus has introduced the Exige Sport 410 20th Anniversary edition model to commemorate the birth of the original Exige Series 1 from the year 2000. The car features a number of upgrades and costs £79,900 (RM428k), but laced with £5,412 (RM29k) worth of extras over the standard Sport 410.

First of all, the exterior colour palette consists of retro-inspired colours, complete with body-coloured roof, side air intake pods, rear wing, plus a black ‘shark fin’ stone chip protector ahead of the rear wheels. There’s also a 20th Anniversary logo with the Series 1’s silhouette, positioned on the front fenders and rear bumper.

As you can tell from the photos, the colours are plucked straight off the Series 1, so there’s Chrome Orange, Laser Blue and Calypso Red. There’s also Saffron Yellow (closely resembling the original Norfolk Mustard Yellow), Motorsport Black or Arctic Silver.

Inside, the cabin is offered with various coloured Alcantara trims with unique embroidery, as well as panelled stitching – another nod to the original Exige.

Standard equipment now includes DAB digital radio with Bluetooth, cruise control, ultra-lightweight forged alloy wheels, and an Alcantara steering wheel, all of which were options before. Also on are Nitron three-way adjustable dampers, carbon-fibre front splitter, front access panel and tailgate.

Customers can also add on carbon-fibre sill trims, lightweight lithium-ion battery and titanium lightweight exhaust. No changes have been made to the engine, so the supercharged 3.5 litre V6 continues to offer 410 hp at 7,000 rpm and 420 Nm of torque at 3,000 to 7,000 rpm. The 0-100 km/h sprint is done in 3.4 seconds, and will max out at 290 km/h.

Lotus’ head of product marketing, Ema Forster said: “The Exige Sport 410 20th Anniversary builds on the Exige’s unrivalled levels of handling and performance. This special edition of one of our most acclaimed sports cars ever will continue the Lotus ethos of being born for the track and bred for the road.”

Company vehicle attributes boss Gavan Kershaw added: “It [the Exige] really is a race car for the road; I’ve competed and won races in every version of the Exige, from the Series 1 to the Series 3, and always walked away with a grin on my face.”