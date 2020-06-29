In Cars, Local News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / 29 June 2020 5:17 pm / 0 comments

In January last year, Bermaz revised its free maintenance package term to five years/100,000 km from the previous three years/60,000 km for all Mazda vehicles, with the exception of the BT-50. Unfortunately, the upgraded package was only applicable to vehicles registered from January 1, 2019, so those who got their vehicles before then would not benefit from it.

However, the company is now offering a new extended service maintenance programme to Mazda owners who are currently with the older plan, allowing them to “lock in” their scheduled servicing cost for another two years if they prefer sending their cars to official Mazda service centres. Keep in mind that this programme doesn’t affect the vehicle’s warranty, which will remain unchanged following the original plan that came with your car.

According to an official FAQ posted on Mazda Malaysia’s official website, those who are eligible include owners of the Mazda 2, Mazda 3, Mazda 6, CX-3, CX-5, CX-9, MX-5, Mazda 5 and Biante whose vehicles were registered between 2016 to 2018, are still within three years of the free maintenance package, or have yet to send their car in for the first scheduled service maintenance in the fourth year.

The programme covers an additional four services at 10,000-km or six-month intervals for all scheduled service work stipulated in their owner’s manual, including replacing engine oil, oil filter and gasket, cabin filter, brake fluid and others (refer to the FAQ here). In the event the vehicle is sold with the package already purchased, it is transferred to the next owner as long the package remains valid.

The pricing for the extended service maintenance programme differs based on the Mazda model and starts at RM2,200 for the MX-5, while it is RM2,400 for the Mazda 2, CX-3 and Mazda 5. Progressing further, the package for the Mazda 3 and CX-9 is priced at RM2,600, the CX-5 and Mazda 6 at RM2,700, and the Biante at RM2,900. The package for diesel versions of the CX-5 and Mazda 6 goes for RM3,800.