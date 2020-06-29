In Local News / By Danny Tan / 29 June 2020 12:08 pm / 0 comments

The Kota Bharu to Kuala Krai highway in Kelantan is expected to be fully completed in 2024, according to Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, the minister in the PM’s department in charge of economy. He said that at present, several phases of the 74-km highway were 50% complete, Bernama reported.

According to Mustapa, the highway from Kuala Krai to Gua Musang and the Pahang border was also discussed and everything was going smoothly, but the issue is one of allocation. He said Kelantan would apply for an allocation under the 12th Malaysia Plan to make the people’s wish for a highway in the state come true.

Speaking to reporters after attending a briefing by the state public works department, Tok Pa said he was also briefed on proposals to boost development in Kelantan, especially with regards to road maintenance.

“Kelantan JKR feels that many roads need to be properly maintained and that it will surely be provided with additional allocation. Another proposal is about the reformation of the state-level tender committee involving projects below RM20 million. I was informed that this committee can further speed up considerations on several projects in the state,” he said.