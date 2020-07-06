In Cars, International News, Lamborghini / By Gerard Lye / 6 July 2020 3:03 pm / 0 comments

Lamborghini has announced that it will unveil a new model on July 8, with its latest creation said to be “ahead of its time.” Unfortunately, the Italian carmaker did not provide any further details to solve the mystery, but we can make some guesses.

Over the past few weeks, the company has been teasing its upcoming SCV12, which is a track-only hypercar powered by a 6.5 litre naturally-aspirated V12 that is claimed to develop around 830 PS (819 hp). This is paired with a six-speed sequential transmission from Xtrac that sends power to the rear wheels, with plenty of aero trickery to make sure it is as grippy as possible.

Photos of a camouflaged prototype appear to show the SCV12 will adopt Lamborghini’s new LED daytime running light design first seen on the Sián FKP 37, which has been stylised and featured on the digital invite posted here. The company has said that the SCV12 will debut in the summer of this year, which is from June through to August, so this is most likely what we’ll see soon.

However, rumours suggest the new Lamborghini model could instead be a Spyder version of the Sián. The coupe was first unveiled at last year’s Frankfurt Motor Show and was billed as a limited-edition (only 63 units will be made) hybrid super sports car with 819 PS (807 hp).

This is thanks to an e-motor juiced by a supercapacitor that helps to augment its 6.5 litre V12 engine, which is mated to a seven-speed ISR (Independent Shifting Rod) gearbox and an all-wheel drive system. With the setup providing those figures, the Sián gets from zero to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and will hit a top speed of over 350 km/h. We’ll only know more when Lamborghini reveals all in a few days’ time, so stay tuned.

