Mick Chan / 7 July 2020 4:56 pm

The misuse of rear fog lamps and installation and the use of ‘ice blue’ light bulb for tail lamps can dazzle and distract nearby road users, and cause accidents as a result, said Bukit Aman traffic investigation and enforcement department chief Datuk Azisman Alias, Bernama reported.

The aforementioned ‘ice blue’ tail lamp bulbs and misuse of rear fog lamps are therefore illegal, Azisman said. From January until June of this year, 9,385 summonses were issued for offences relating to the use of the aforementioned lights. Of these, 6,566 have been paid for, with the remaining summonses outstanding. Meanwhile, 16,092 summonses were issued for these offences last year, and of these, 9,323 are unpaid.

These offences are prosecutable under Section 119 of the Road Transport Act 1987, and may incur fines of no more than RM2,000 or a jail term of not more than six months, the department chief said, adding that stern action will be taken against motorists who are found to flout the law by continuing to use these accessories that pose a danger to other road users.

From an enforcement perspective, the police are prepared and will cooperate with other enforcement agencies from the standpoint of sales, installation and permissions from the relevant parties. It is the responsibility of vehicle owners to not modify their vehicles with these lights which contravene the vehicle type approval (VTA) regulations that have been applied to their respective vehicles, Azisman said.

Vehicles found to be repeat offenders can also be impounded under the provision of Section 64 of the Road Transport Act 1987 in order to prevent repetitions of illegal lamp offences, said the department chief.