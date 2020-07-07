The misuse of rear fog lamps and installation and the use of ‘ice blue’ light bulb for tail lamps can dazzle and distract nearby road users, and cause accidents as a result, said Bukit Aman traffic investigation and enforcement department chief Datuk Azisman Alias, Bernama reported.
The aforementioned ‘ice blue’ tail lamp bulbs and misuse of rear fog lamps are therefore illegal, Azisman said. From January until June of this year, 9,385 summonses were issued for offences relating to the use of the aforementioned lights. Of these, 6,566 have been paid for, with the remaining summonses outstanding. Meanwhile, 16,092 summonses were issued for these offences last year, and of these, 9,323 are unpaid.
These offences are prosecutable under Section 119 of the Road Transport Act 1987, and may incur fines of no more than RM2,000 or a jail term of not more than six months, the department chief said, adding that stern action will be taken against motorists who are found to flout the law by continuing to use these accessories that pose a danger to other road users.
From an enforcement perspective, the police are prepared and will cooperate with other enforcement agencies from the standpoint of sales, installation and permissions from the relevant parties. It is the responsibility of vehicle owners to not modify their vehicles with these lights which contravene the vehicle type approval (VTA) regulations that have been applied to their respective vehicles, Azisman said.
Vehicles found to be repeat offenders can also be impounded under the provision of Section 64 of the Road Transport Act 1987 in order to prevent repetitions of illegal lamp offences, said the department chief.
Comments
yes! great news! turning on rear foglights without heavy rain or fog is very distracting for other drivers. the ice blue lightbulbs are too. very good job police. now please also enforce and summons those who don’t use turn signals and intentionally run red lights. it’s time for some law and order on the roads if we want to be a developed country.
after how long have we been waiting, finally some action taken
like it was necessary to use those dem things. it was designed for extreme conditions where visibility is very poor la not simply it is dark.
Typical Malaysian authorities. Asyik kacau kehidupan rakyat saja! Fed up of this bull crap.
Laws are there for a reason, and we shouldn’t be blaming the authorities for enforcing them.
Fine is one thing. Education is another.
The people who are getting fine may continue to be uneducated on what they have done wrong
Front fog lamps?
I have rotary type switch as in any continental cars, to switch on front fog lamps, i have to turn to manual illumination AND pull the switch. Compared to non-continental cars, the operation is much easier, by a simple flick of switch. Everytime I see cars from opposite with their front fog lamps on, i will turn on mine. Let them see the real fog lamp bulbs.
Especially Vios rear fog lamps?