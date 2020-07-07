In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 7 July 2020 4:07 pm / 0 comments

At its essence, a motorcycle is two wheels, engine and a frame, with suspension which is pretty much what German outfit Motocrew has reduced BMW Motorrad’s K100RS sports-tourer down to. For those who might not know, the K100RS was BMW Motorrad’s first foray outside its traditional boxer-twin layout.

When released in 1984, BMW Motorrad fans were… divided. The purists, much like the Harley-Davidson fans when the VRSC with its Porsche developed DOCH, liquid-cooled Revolution V-twin was released, howled and bayed for blood, saying the “character” of the brand was diminished.

Needless to say, due to the machinations of the stubborn and unyielding, Harley-Davidson was left in a technological vacuum for 25 years. BMW Motorrad, however, didn’t, doing well with it’s inline four cylinder as installed in the S-series motorcycles, while also having in its motorcycle engine range an inline-six, parallel-twin, single-cylinder and retaining its best selling boxer-twin.

Coming back to the K100RS molested by Motocrew, the team felt the K100RS, because of its sport-touring origins, was a little portly in the back, reports designboom.com. To that end, the rear sub-frame was hacked off, replaced with a cafe racer tail, tying the frame line, painted in white, to the bottom of the fuel tank.

A pair of vanes, also in white, fill in the gap at the front end of the tank, a function formerly performed by the K100RS’ front fairing. Adopting the cafe racer design style, the headlight is a single, round, LED unit, in keeping with the overall retro theme.

The longitudinal inline-four, resting on its side and dubbed the “Flying Brick” by aficionados, is not coated a satin black, as are all components below the fuel. The original K100RS airbag was dumped in favour of a diminutive DNA air filter while new exhaust headers lead into a SC Project CR-T exhaust.

If you’re looking for the front turn signals, they’re there and practically invisible. Motocrew relocated the turn signals to the bar ends, where the wing mirrors are located while the rear turn signals are located inside the frame rails.

MotoGadget supplies the minimalist speedometer and bluetooth-enabled mo.unit blue controller allowing for keyless start of the Motocrew K100RS. Tokico brake callipers axial-mounted on upside-down forks completes the K100RS build.