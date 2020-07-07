In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Anthony Lim / 7 July 2020 5:28 pm / 3 comments

On July 9, the Proton Saga will celebrate its 35th anniversary, and the national automaker is commemorating the milestone with the introduction of a special Black Edition Saga, which will make its debut on the day. The launch of the car will be telecast live via the company’s Facebook page, the event scheduled to begin at 10.35am.

The Black Edition Saga was revealed yesterday through a leaked image taken from a slide deck in a presentation to dealers. Aside from yellow exterior highlights, as suggested by the front grille and side mirror caps in the image, the car is also reportedly set to feature red highlights.

We can expect that the enhancements on the anniversary car will be cosmetic in nature, given the comprehensive revision set introduced with the facelift last August. Mechanically, the Saga should continue with a 1.3 litre four-cylinder engine with 95 PS at 5,750 rpm and 120 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, available with a five-speed manual gearbox or a four-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

The Saga has sold over 1.8 million units over three generations and remains a mainstay for Proton, continuing to perform very well for the brand – it was the best-selling car in the country in May, and last month the car reached its highest monthly sales volume in 70 months.

The 35th anniversary Saga is the latest commemorative edition for the nameplate. Ten years ago, the company came out with the Proton Saga 25th Anniversary Edition, which was a limited 25-unit run of a second-gen Saga kitted out similarly to the Australian-spec S16 of the period.

GALLERY: 2019 Proton Saga 1.3 Premium AT