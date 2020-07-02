In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Mick Chan / 2 July 2020 12:46 pm / 2 comments

Proton has recorded 9,623 vehicle sales for the month of June 2020, which the national carmaker says is its second-best monthly sales performance seen so far this year. This represents a 69.5% growth over the preceding month, and a 26.3% gain over the same month last year, it said.

The carmaker claims a year-to-date market share of 21.2%, which it says is a 6.5% increase over that charted in the same period last year. Driving sales volume was the Saga, posting its best sales performance in 70 months according to the company, charting sales of 4,447 units in the month of June. This tops the sedan’s previous best sales figure of 4,275 units sold in October 2019, said the company.

Meanwhile, the Proton X70 continues to be the best-selling C-segment SUV in the country with 1,909 units sold last month, and which made it the best-selling SUV overall in the country for the first half of this year, said Proton. The Persona also held on as the best-selling B-segment sedan in Malaysia for two months in a row, the company said.

The Exora continues to be the top-selling C-segment MPV in the country, while the Iriz managed to reach third in the ranks of most popular B-segment hatchbacks in Malaysia, says Proton.

“Proton’s sales in the first full month of business since February have been encouraging. While we remain cautiously optimistic for the second half of 2020, the demand for Malaysian cars in general and Proton vehicles in particular points towards increased consumer confidence in our products,” said CEO of Proton Edar Roslan Abdullah.

This interest has also been buoyed by the recently-announced sales tax holiday which has stimulated demand, the company said. Looking forward, Proton expects to see further volume increase in the second half of the year with the 35th anniversary of the Proton Saga, which will springboard other activities set for 2020, said Roslan.