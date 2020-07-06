In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Anthony Lim / 6 July 2020 11:30 am / 3 comments

How time flies. The Proton Saga turns 35 this July 9, the first-gen having made its official debut on the date in 1985. Three and a half decades on, the national automaker is celebrating the nameplate’s anniversary with the launch of a commemorative third-gen model, on July 9.

The variant will be called the Black Edition Saga, as revealed by a leaked image taken from a slide deck in a presentation to dealers. There’s no mention of what to expect, but a black exterior is certain, as are yellow exterior highlights, as suggested by the front grille and side mirror caps in the image. Word is that the car is also set to feature red highlights.

The automaker is currently running a slogan competition for the anniversary model. The competition, which began yesterday and ends on July 8, invites the public to cast a vote to pick from three slogans – Saga, Driving Malaysians, Saga, Ilhamku, Kebanggaanku (Saga, My Inspiration, My Pride) and Raikan, Saga (Celebrate, Saga).

It’s not just a simple click-and-vote, because participants will also need to submit the reason or rationale of why they voted for a particular slogan. According to the company, eight prizes are up for grabs, with the grand prize winner set to receive RM3,350 worth of Shopee vouchers. The first and second runner-ups will get RM2,350 and RM1,350 worth of Shopee vouchers respectively.

We’ll have all the details on the Black Edition Saga when it makes its debut on July 9, so stay tuned to paultan.org.

GALLERY: 1990 Proton Saga Megavalve