In Local News, Public Transport / By Mick Chan / 9 July 2020 5:49 pm / 0 comments

The closure of of three MRT stations along the Sungai Buloh-Kajang line will be extended through September, Rapid Rail has announced in a statement. This is in order to enable migration works related to relocating a portion of the MRT line to the Putrajaya line, which was previously known as the Sungai Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya line.

The three stations involved are the Sungai Buloh, Kampung Selamat and Kwasa Damansara stations. This, however, will not affect the operations of the KTM Sungai Buloh station and its adjacent parking space, said Rapid Rail. The closures will take place over six weekends, on July 11 and 12, July 25 and 26, August 8 and 9, August 22 and 23, September 5 and 6, as well as September 19 and 20.

The closure of these three stations means that trains on the Kajang line will terminate at the Kwasa Sentral MRT station, and as with previous station closures in 2018 and 2019, free feeder buses will operate between Kwasa Sentral and Sungai Buloh, as well as for the Kampung Selamat station, the company said.

The feeder bus service will not stop at the Kwasa Damansara MRT station as there is no nearby commercial activity or residential area, which means the Kwasa Damansara MRT parking facility will also be closed.

Therefore, users of this MRT line who normally park their vehicles at the MRT Kwasa Damansara parking facility are advised to instead use the parking spaces at Stesen MRT Kwasa Sentral or at Stesen MRT Sungai Buloh. For more information, train users may call RapidKL on 03-78852585 or the MRT Project Hotline on 1-800-82-6868.