By Gerard Lye / 10 July 2020 11:30 am

The first new Aston Martin DB5 to be built in 55 years has finally been completed, with “Job 1” in the DB5 Goldfinger Continuation programme leaving the production line recently. The programme was first announced back in August 2018 with the goal of recreating the iconic Bond car in extremely limited numbers – just 25 units, each priced at 2.75 million pounds (about RM14.8 million).

The hefty sum is “justifiable,” especially when you look at the finished product, which took around 4,500 hours to construct. All 25 units will be built by Aston Martin Works at Newport Pagnell, the original site where the production of the DB5 took place, so there is some historical significance attached as well.

To recreate the DB5 Goldfinger, the carmaker worked closely with EON Productions – the company that produces the James Bond films – to ensure every detail of Bond’s ride from the 1964 blockbuster is faithfully reproduced.

According to Aston Martin, each of the 25 new cars are “meticulously detailed authentic reproductions of the DB5 seen on screen.” They will also come with “sympathetic modifications and enhancements to ensure the highest levels of build quality and reliability,” so customers who paid up will get cars that are of a higher quality than in the 60s.

The cars feature aluminium exterior body panels on top of an authentic DB5 mild steel chassis structure, with motivation provided by a 4.0 litre naturally-aspirated inline-six engine. The engine comes with three SU carburettors and an oil cooler, generating 290 hp that is sent to the rear wheels via a ZF five-speed manual transmission and a mechanical limited-slip differential.

The dynamic package includes servo-assisted hydraulic Girling-type steel disc brakes as well as a rack and pinion steering with no power assistance. Meanwhile, the suspension setup is comprised of coilover springs and damper units with an anti-roll bar at the front, while a live axle with radius arms and Watt’s linkage is used at the rear.

That’s all well and good, but the main draw here are the gadgets, which include a rear smoke screen delivery system, rear simulated oil slick delivery system, revolving number plates front and rear (triple plates), simulated twin front machine guns, a bullet resistant rear shield, battering rams front and rear, simulated tyre slasher and a removable passenger seat roof panel (optional).

The attention to detail extends to the interior, as it features a simulated radar screen tracker map, telephone in driver’s door, gear knob actuator button, armrest and centre console-mounted switchgear, under-seat hidden weapons/storage tray as well as a remote control for gadget activation.

“The DB5 is, without question, the most famous car in the world by virtue of its 50-plus year association with James Bond. To see, the first customer car finished, and realise that this is the first new DB5 we have built in more than half a century, really is quite a moment,” said Marek Reichman, chief creative officer of Aston Martin Lagonda.

“It is a genuine privilege, and significant responsibility, to have been involved in the shaping of this new DB5 and to be helping to lead the creation of new versions of this automotive icon. I’m absolutely certain that the 25 lucky owners who are beginning to take delivery of these cars will be thrilled with them,” he added.

As far as movie cars go, this is about as perfect of a recreation that you can get. With the first unit of the programme already completed, deliveries have begun and will continue through the second half of 2020. Aston Martin also notes in its fine print that this car is not road legal and that the fitment of gadgets is subject to country-specific legislation, so this is purely for collectors and fans.