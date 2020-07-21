In Cars, Ford, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 21 July 2020 1:04 pm / 0 comments

Ford distributor Sime Darby Auto ConneXion (SDAC) has announced it is further digitising the way its vehicle service appointments are made by expanding on its online booking tool, which is capable of managing and confirming service appointments in real-time via the Ford website.

All customers need to do to book a service appointment online is visit the website and fill in the ‘Book a Service’ form, where they simply need to select their vehicle model, choose the state in which they are located in, and select their preferred service centre from a drop-down list.

The available date and time slots will then be shown, and a service appointment can then be scheduled, up to one month in advance. Customers will then need to fill in their name, contact details and vehicle registration number. Once completed, a confirmation email of the appointment will be sent.

The company said that the real-time e-Service appointment booking system is currently available at seven authorised Ford service centres in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak. These are Ford Ara Damansara, Ford Petaling Jaya 2, Ford Juru, Ford Butterworth, Ford Kuching, Ford Kota Kinabalu and Ford Tawau.

It added that the e-Service appointment booking will eventually be implemented throughout its network of over 40 dealerships nationwide. Customers can also schedule their service appointments by calling an authorised Ford Service Centre directly.