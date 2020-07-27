In Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 27 July 2020 5:35 pm / 0 comments

At today’s press conference, senior minister for defence Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that in light of the rising coronavirus cases in Sarawak, the local government will restrict movement between green and yellow/red zones in the state from August 1 to 14. The move is aimed at slowing the spread of the disease during the Hari Raya Aidiladha period.

“The Sarawak state government has taken decisive and proactive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in Sarawak, specifically in Kuching,” Ismail Sabri said.

Currently, the yellow and red zones include Kuching, Serian and Samarahan divisions, while the Seri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Kapit, Mukah, Bintulu, Miri and Limbang divisions are all green zones. Individuals who wish to move between these zones will be required to obtain permission from the police, although movement within these zones remains unrestricted.

In a related move, the Sarawak government will also be reducing the number of flights from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan. This comes after Kuching was again declared a red zone on Saturday after four more cases from the Sentosa Hospital cluster were detected.