In Cars, International News, Peugeot / By Matthew H Tong / 29 July 2020 3:50 pm / 0 comments

The PSA Group has just revealed the new eVMP electric car platform, and it’s set to debut in 2023. According to AutoExpress, the first car to be built on the platform is the next-generation 3008 SUV.

The eVMP platform is essentially a heavily revised version of the existing EMP2 architecture, and as such required significantly less developmental costs than building a brand new platform. The purported electric 3008 is tipped to get anywhere from 60 kWh to 100 kWh of battery capacity, offering between 400 km to 650 km of driving range.

A single- or dual-motor setup can be specified, giving customers a choice of front-wheel or all-wheel drive. The single-motor version will likely use the existing 134 hp electric motor, while the twin-motor setup is expected to dish out close to 340 hp.

Another benefit of using the eVMP platform is the flexibility of offering regular hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrains, so it looks like the PSA Group’s family of internal combustion engine will continue serving active propulsion duties in the next five to 10 years.

As a quick recap, the most potent version of the existing 3008 is the GT Hybrid4 variant, which is a twin-motor plug-in hybrid C-segment SUV that produces a total system output of 300 hp. It would do the century sprint in 6.5 seconds, yet provide up to 60 km of pure electric range, courtesy of the onboard 13.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. This, however, could easily be updated for the next-generation model.

GALLERY: Peugeot 3008 1.6 THP Allure