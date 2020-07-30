In Cars, Local News, Volvo / By Anthony Lim / 30 July 2020 2:57 pm / 0 comments

Volvo Car Malaysia has announced the opening of its 14th dealership in the country with the launch of its new 3S centre in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah. The dealership is operated by Sebangga Mitsinbo, which is the sole authorised Volvo dealer in the state.

Located at Lot 923, Jalan Tuaran, Taman Sinar, the 5,432 sq foot facility has been designed in adherence to the Volvo Retail Experience (VRE), the brand’s retail standard. As part of that design language, the two-storey space features plenty of open space and minimalistic, yet functional, furniture.

Besides the showroom and a spare parts/service centre, the Sebangga Mitsinbo 3S centre also features a Volvo Car Lifestyle Collection and Accessories showcase for owners interested in the brand’s merchandise.

“Volvo Car Malaysia and the Sebangga Group share the same vision of protecting what is important, which is why we are honoured to have Sebangga Mitsinbo as our 14th 3S centre in Malaysia. As a brand, we want to enable a dynamic driving experience for our Sabahan customers, and with this partnership, our hope is to make premium, safe and quality vehicles accessible to the Sabahan community,” said Nalin Jain, managing director of Volvo Car Malaysia.