3 August 2020

With the cancellation of the 2020 Shell Malaysia MotoGP, plus the postponement of the Thailand Grand Prix, racing organisers Dorna have announced the flyaway rounds at Malaysia, Thailand and Argentina will not take place. Originally scheduled for October 30 to November 1, The Malaysian MotoGP was put on hold after authorities cancelled sporting events due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The current truncated 13-round race calendar was originally to have included four additional rounds in the Americas, Thailand and Malaysia. However, an additional round is now in the fixture, to take place after the final European round in Valencia, Spain on November 15.

This final race will take place on the weekend of November 20, at a European racetrack yet to be determined. A decision on this will be made on August 10.