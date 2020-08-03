In Bentley, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 3 August 2020 4:02 pm / 0 comments

With the debut of the facelifted Bentley Bentayga, the British carmaker has now released a new range of accessories for its popular (and only) SUV model. These accessories are divided into four packages, namely Exterior, Interior, Touring and Protection, fulfilling the different needs of Bentley’s distinguished customers.

The Exterior range is highlighted by an Akrapovic exhaust system for those who want to enhance the sound coming from the Bentayga’s 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8. Made from high-grade titanium, the setup consists of a set of link pipes, a muffler and two sets of oval tailpipes that are coated and engraved with the which are engraved with the Bentley and Akrapovic logos.

Besides the exhaust, the package also includes high-gloss carbon-fibre side mirror cowls that complement the Blackline Specification, the latter replaces all exterior bright chrome with gloss black versions. Bentley also provides a fixed side step option with a diamond-quilted rubber tread, which can be ordered with either a Black Gloss, Carbon or Moonbeam painted finish.

For the Interior package, it comes with leather-trimmed cushions and additional footrests at the rear seats that match the leather and carpet colour theme. A set of bespoke luggage available in Beluga calf leather is also being offered, along with a set of water-resistant golf bags.

Those who are a bit more adventurous with their Bentayga can opt for the Touring package, which is aimed at increasing the stowage and utility capabilities of the SUV. Items here include a roof box and rails that provide an additional 320 litres of storage and 75 kg of load capacity.

Adding to this is a multi-functional boot stowage box with a drawer that reveals two separate sections to store valuables (up to 100 litres), surrounded by durable and waterproof thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) and an integrated drain plug.

An optional load assist tray with a load capacity of 300 kg can also be specified, which integrates into the boot runners and slides out easily for easy access. The carmaker also offers two versions of the bike carrier, dubbed as the Bentley Cycle Carrier, which allows you to bring up to three bicycles and can be easily folded away for easy stowage.

Lastly, the Protection range of accessories includes a choice of two car covers – one for indoor storage and an outdoor version that offers additional waterproofing. Other items are heavy duty interior mats, mud flaps and a durable bumper protector at the rear.