In Local News / By Danny Tan / 3 August 2020 5:12 pm / 0 comments

The wearing of face masks in crowded public places is now compulsory by law, but many have gone into overdrive, from the aunties spreading caution on WhatsApp to even the police it seems.

The new face mask ruling, which is to prevent a second wave of Covid-19, is for crowded places and public transport. However, there have been instances where overzealous police officers have issued summonses to people not wearing masks in the own vehicles. This is wrong and will be overturned, senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

“I already spoke to the police and the ministry of health (MoH), and the police will cancel the fines. If they already paid to MoH, they can claim back the payment from MoH,” he said, acknowledging public complaints on social media.

“That is not right. Like I said, public vehicles. Very clear. Private vehicles are not public transport. If we are bringing our family in our cars, there is no need to wear face masks inside the car, because that is a private vehicle,” he stressed.

Besides at home and in your own vehicles, mask wearing is not compulsory for when doing physical activities (exercise) and for children below two years of age. The same applies for those who are not able-bodied or those who are unable to remove the mask without help. Remember to dispose face masks appropriately and do not litter.