In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 6 August 2020 5:10 pm

Toyota has released the Camry Black Edition in Japan, which serves to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the original Celica Camry that arrived in 1980. Based on the range-topping WS variant sold there, the Black Edition features dark exterior parts to give it more visual impact, with a choice of five exterior themes.

The monotone options include Black Pearl, Platinum White Pearl Mica and Emotional Red II for the car’s body, while those who want a two-tone look can opt for an Attitude Black Mica roof to go along with either the white or red paints.

The Black Edition comes as standard with black 18-inch aluminium wheels, front lower grill mouldings as well as smoked headlamps and taillights. As for the interior, customers can opt for red or black leather upholstery, which is applied on the seats, dashboard, centre armrest and door panels. Both the driver and front passenger also get heated and powered seats to rest their bottoms on.

Styling tweaks aside, the Black Edition, along with the rest of the Camry line-up, gains an improved list of driver assistance systems. A blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic auto brake and parking support brake system are now standard on all models.

Under the bonnet, the celebratory model is powered by the same 2.5 litre hybrid powertrain that deliver 178 PS and 221 Nm of torque, with a choice of front-wheel drive or Toyota’s E-Four all-wheel drive system. Pricing starts at 4.208 million yen (RM166,827) for the former, while the latter goes for 4.406 million yen (RM174,677).