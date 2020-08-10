In Cars, Ferrari, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 10 August 2020 5:47 pm / 0 comments

The market launch of the Ferrari SF90 Stradale has been pushed back several months due to production delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. According to Autocar, first deliveries of the new plug-in hybrid hypercar was supposed to take place in the first half of this year, but customers have yet to receive their cars.

Like many other auto brands, Ferrari’s production has been hit hard by the pandemic, having had its manufacturing facility shuttered and supply chain disrupted for at least two months. During the down period, Ferrari’s shipped 48% less cars in Q2 2020 than it did in the same period last year.

The SF90 Stradale was particularly affected because it contains more than 2,000 new components from suppliers. In a recent earnings call, Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri told investors: “While we’re confident that deliveries to our clients will begin early in Q4 2020, the ramp-up in production will inevitably be delayed, which is the predominant reason for the adjustment to the midpoint of our guidance for the full year.”

Unveiled in May 2019, the SF90 Stradale is Ferrari’s first series-production plug-in hybrid. Power comes from a 4.0 litre turbocharged V8 engine that’s augmented with three electric motors, two of which are independent and located on the front axle. The third e-motor is known as the MGUK (Motor Generator Unit, Kinetic) and is positioned at the back, housed between the engine and the gearbox.

All these combine to produce 1,000 PS, and it’s dubbed as the most powerful and fastest-accelerating road car Ferrari has ever produced. This guy sprints from 0-100 km/h in 2.5 seconds, 0-200 km/h in 6.7 seconds and will go on to a top speed of 340 km/h (not electronically-limited).

For customers who want more performance, there’s the SF90 Stradale Assetto Fiorano which comes with special GT racing-derived Multimatic shock absorbers and a weight reduction of 30 kg, courtesy of carbon-fibre door panels and underbody as well as titanium springs and exhaust. Prices for the SF90 Stradale begins at around £400,000 (RM2 million).