In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 24 August 2020 12:26 pm / 2 comments

When all 12 sets for the four-car monorail trains come into service by the end of next year, commuters can expect more comfort, and also more safety. According to Rapid Rail COO for the Monorail Line, Mohd Ariffin Idris, once the four-coach train operations are in full swing, it would activate the automatic gate system on the platforms.

At present, the platform auto gates are not fully functional at all stations due to the different types of trains used. “Currently, the monorail service operates with five sets of four-coach and two-coach trains respectively, and the way they operate is different. Hence, the gates are always open,” he told Bernama, adding that with the activation of the auto gates, there would be no more cases of people falling onto the track.

“While waiting for the system to fully function, we are placing auxiliary police personnel at all stations to assist passengers, especially the disabled, besides monitoring their safety,” he said, adding that 18 such cases involving five people with disabilities and 13 members of the public have been reported since 2016.

Auto gates aside, Mohd Ariffin said that the use of all four-coach trains would double the number of passengers. “We will add another seven sets of four-coach trains thus increasing passenger capacity from 214 to 430 people during peak hours,” he revealed, saying that the monorail service is still relevant and should be expanded to other cities such as Johor Bahru, Penang and Kota Kinabalu.

“Besides improving the people’s quality of life, monorail service would help prevent them from getting stuck in traffic jams thereby saving on travel costs,” he said.